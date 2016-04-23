President Nazarbayev attends citywide clean-up in Astana (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has participated in the annual citywide clean-up ‘Clean city - happy city!' in Astana this morning, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

President Nazarbayev planted trees and talked to participants of the citywide clean-up, youth of the city and reps of mass media.

"I've met with leaders of almost all countries in just one month. I met many of them on the sidelines of the Nuclear Security Summit held in Washington, DC [in late March]. Leaders of 57 countries gathered in Istanbul for the OIC Summit [held on April 10-15, 2016]. I held meetings with them as well. Participants of the two summits were briefed on Kazakhstan's stance on various problems and reforms conducted in the country. The whole world knows about Kazakhstan and its initiatives," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

"Astana becomes more and more beautiful and is internationally known. I think that the population of the city will hit the mark of 1 million people next year prior to the opening of EXPO-2017. With bigger population, Astana will be able to contribute more to further development of science, education, technologies and medicine," the Kazakh President added.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also called on all Kazakhstanis to participate in greening and urban improvement.

