President Nazarbayev attends concert dated to International Women&#39;s Day (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has attended a concert Alemnin zharygy dedicated to the International Women's Day observed on the 8th of March in Kazakhstan, the president's press service reports.

The concert was held at the Kazakhstan Concert Hall in Astana.

Well-known Kazakhstani singers hit the stage of the Kazakhstan Concert Hall to perform popular songs from movie soundtracks.

















