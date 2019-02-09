  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President Nazarbayev attends Eugene Onegin opera premiere

    19:01, 09 February 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has attended the premiere of Pyotr Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin opera, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

    Opera singers from Kazakhstan and Russia Issayev, Mussabayev, Chelpakova, Niyazova, Chotabayev, Tapin, Khamzina and more starred in the opera staged by Italian director Davide Livermore and conducted by chief Astana Opera Theater conductor Alan Buribayev.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev also had a meeting with General Director of the Bolshoi Theater Vladimir Urin.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Russia Culture President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!