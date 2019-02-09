President Nazarbayev attends Eugene Onegin opera premiere

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has attended the premiere of Pyotr Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin opera, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

Opera singers from Kazakhstan and Russia Issayev, Mussabayev, Chelpakova, Niyazova, Chotabayev, Tapin, Khamzina and more starred in the opera staged by Italian director Davide Livermore and conducted by chief Astana Opera Theater conductor Alan Buribayev.



Nursultan Nazarbayev also had a meeting with General Director of the Bolshoi Theater Vladimir Urin.





