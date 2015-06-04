President Nazarbayev attends international charity arts festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has attended the 4th International Arts Festival titled Astana Keshteri in Astana today, the president's press service reports.

Renowned Kazakhstani opera singers Dariga Nazarbayeva, Sundet Baigozhin and Andrei Tregubenko performed at a concert within the framework of the festival held at the Astana Opera and Ballet Theater. The charity festival is held annually in the Kazakh capital.