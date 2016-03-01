President Nazarbayev attends pre-release screening of historical drama in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has attended a special pre-release screening of historical drama Doroga k materi (Road to mother) dated to the Gratitude Day, the president's press service reports.

The pre-release screening was held at the Keruen Shopping Center in Astana.

Directed by Kazakhstani director Akan Satayev, the film tells the story of mother's love spanning the period from 1930s to the present day. It also depict the most difficult periods in Kazakhstan's history.



Filming took place in Kazakhstan, Belarus and Azerbaijan.