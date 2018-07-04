President Nazarbayev becomes honoree of Asian Paralympic Order

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited a Paralympic training center in Astana today, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda presidential service.

President Nazarbayev got acquainted with the one-of-the-kind facility in the Kazakh capital equipped for professional training of the national Paralympic teams for summer and winter sports.



After surveying the new center, Nursultan Nazarbayev had a talk with athletes and coaches.











"Thanks to your persistence and will power you glorify our nation. I truly admire your persistence. You set a bright example to everyone else," said the Kazakh President during the visit.



Also, President Nazarbayev presented a memorable gift to the gold medalist of the PyeongChang Winter Paralympic Games skier Alexander Kolyadin for his achievements in sport.



President of the Asian Paralympic Committee Majid Rashed awarded Nursultan Nazarbayev with the Asian Paralympic Order during the visit to the center.



Mr. Rashed noted that the award recognizes President Nazarbayev's huge contribution to the Paralympic movement in the country, his constant support of people with special needs and providing equal opportunities to all citizens.





