President Nazarbayev briefed on current state of Kazakh Armed Forces

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today Minister of Defense Saken Zhasuzakov, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

President Nazarbayev was briefed on the current state of the Kazakh Armed Forces as well as the results of implementation of the ministry's working plan.



Minister Zhasuzakov also reported to the Commander-in-Chief on the outcomes of the Karatau-2017 exercises.



In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave Minister Zhasuzakov a number of specific instructions.