  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President Nazarbayev briefed on Kazatomprom&#39;s new strategy

    14:55, 09 September 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Chairman of the Board of "National Company "Kazatomprom" JSC Askar Zhumagaliyev.

    During the meeting, Mr. Zhumagaliyev reported to the Head of State that the development strategy of the national uranium exporting company for next decade had been approved. President Nazarbayev stressed it is necessary to move out non-core assets of the company in order to improve its economic indicators. "It is crucial to focus on the company's core assets, for instance, production of uranium, and transfer other assets into private hands," the Head of State noted. The Chairman of the Board of Kazatomprom expressed confidence that the new strategy will allow to increase the company's value and preserve its leading role in the global uranium market. In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions to Askar Zhumagaliyev.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kazatomprom Business, companies President of Kazakhstan Business News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!