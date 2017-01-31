President Nazarbayev calls for dramatic changes in social sector

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan soon will witness dramatic changes in the social sector as President Nursultan Nazarbayev instructed to increase pensions, one-time benefits for newborns and the minimum living wage across the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Pensions for 2.1 million of Kazakhstanis will be increased by 20% starting from July 1, 2017. Besides, starting from July 1, 2018, basic pensions will be calculated based on a new method. The amount of the pension will depend on how many years an individual has been the participant of the pension system," President Nazarbayev noted in his new state-of-the-nation address "The third modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness".



"Those measures will allow to raise the volume of basic pension 1.8fold in 2018 compared to 2017," the President noted.



Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized that nearly 400,000 children are born in the country annually. "The birth rate has almost doubled since 1999 in Kazakhstan and that positive trend should be continued. I instructed to ensure a 20% increase of one-time benefits for the newborns from July 1, 2017 as well," the President said.



The Head of State noted that the minimum living wage should be also reviewed. "It should be consistent with reasonable expenses of the people of Kazakhstan. There are plans to increase basic pensions, disability living allowances for adults and children and targeted aid for three millions of Kazakhstanis starting from January 1, 2018," he added.