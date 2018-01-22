President Nazarbayev calls his U.S. visit 'a success'

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting focusing on the results of his official three-day visit to the U.S. last week, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

In attendance at the meeting were Head of the President's Office Adilbek Dzhaksybekov, Assistant to President - Secretary of the Security Council Vladimir Zhumakanov and assistants to President Nurlan Onzhanov and Alikhan Smailov.



During the meeting, the Kazakh President summed up results of the meetings held within the framework of the official visit to the U.S. and gave a number of specific instructions on implementation of the agreements achieved.



"The visit was a success. The most important thing is that we have reached specific agreements on specific problems," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



Further on, the President noted it is important to strengthen and develop economic cooperation with foreign companies.