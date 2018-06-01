President Nazarbayev chairs Nur Otan Party session in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A regular extended session of the political council of the Nur Otan Party chaired by its Chairman, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev is underway at the Palace of Independence in Astana, Kazinform reports.

The session will focus on two main topics, including implementation of the President's instructions given at the session of the political council in November 2017 and the party's work on raising public awareness about and monitoring implementation of Nursultan Nazarbayev's five social initiatives.



The bureau of the political council approved the plan of the party's modernization process in December 2017. It features seven directions which are called to improve the day-to-day functioning of the party.