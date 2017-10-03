President Nazarbayev chairs Security Council meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today the Head of State, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has chaired the meeting of the Security Council, the Akorda press service reports.

The meeting in Astana discussed topical issues in the field of security, taking into account global factors, as well as the current state of forces and means of responding to emergency situations natural or man-made.

"Today we will discuss mobilization preparation of the country and readiness to respond to various emergency situations. Also, the issue of further strengthening the role and status of the Security Council of Kazakhstan will be considered," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

During the meeting, the President of Kazakhstan thanked law enforcement and special bodies for their work during the international exhibition EXPO-2017.

Following the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.