President Nazarbayev condemns terror attacks in Tehran, mourns victims

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has extended his condolences to his Iranian counterpart President Hassan Rouhani on the occasion of the terror attacks in Tehran, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda's press service.

The Head of State was deeply saddened by the news of multiple casualties and injuries as a result of the terror attacks on the Iranian Parliament and Imam Khomeini's Mausoleum in Tehran on Wednesday.



President Nazarbayev extended his deepest condolences to the Iranian leader, families and loved ones of those who died in the terror attacks on his own behalf and on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan.



"We strongly condemn any acts of international terrorism and extremism jeopardizing peace and security. Kazakhstan is always ready to continue its cooperation with Iran in fight against the modern threats for the sake of peace and security of our countries," the telegram of condolences reads.