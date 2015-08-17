President Nazarbayev condoles over death of Kazakhstani composer Dzhumaniyazov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to the family of well-known composer and People's Artist of Kazakhstan Bazarbai Dzhumaniyazov on the occasion of his untimely passing, the president's press service reports.

In the telegram, the Head of State expressed his heartfelt condolences and deep sorrow over Dzhumaniyazov's death. President Nazarbayev also stressed that Mr. Dzhumaniyazov was the beacon of Kazakh art and respected citizen who greatly contributed to the development of national music. The Kazakh leader noted that the talented composer and his works will be forever remembered by the people of Kazakhstan.