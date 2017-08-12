  • kz
    President Nazarbayev condoles with Egypt following train crash

    14:11, 12 August 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has extended his condolences to his Egyptian counterpart President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi after train collision claimed lives of dozens of people in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

    In his telegram of condolences, President Nazarbayev says that it is with deep sorrow that he learnt about the multiple casualties and those injured in the train crash.

    "On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my personal behalf I extend my deepest condolences to bereaved families and wish the speediest recovery to those injured," the telegram reads.

    Earlier it was reported that 36 people were killed and 123 people were injured in the train crash.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Incidents President Top Story
