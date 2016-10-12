President Nazarbayev congratulates agrarians on record high harvest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated Kazakhstani agrarians on successful progress of harvesting campaign, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

"This year's harvesting campaign is nearing its end in Kazakhstan - the event is of paramount importance for the entire agro-industrial complex.



Results of the harvesting campaign can be justly considered as a great gift dated to 25 years of Independence, because this is a record high harvest in the history of independent Kazakhstan.



Kazakhstan harvested over 23 trillion tons of grain, it is half as much as last year. It illustrates successful development of the domestic agricultural sphere. I would like to congratulate everyone who works in that sphere and thank them for their hard work.



We see that the agricultural sphere has dramatically changed over the past 25 years. Kazakhstan has not only become one of world's leaders in that respect, it also continues to take up new positions at the global food market.



All these years the Government has supported the agro-industrial sector which is now considered as a strategic priority.



Through joint efforts we will modernize agriculture to reveal the full potential of our land and ensure prosperity of the people.



We create all conditions in order to make agriculture more attractive for investment, projects, and Kazakhstani youth," the Head of State noted.