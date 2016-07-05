President Nazarbayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Eid al-Fitr

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has congratulated Kazakhstanis on Eid al-Fitr, the Akorda's press service reports.

Dear compatriots!



I wholeheartedly congratulate you on the holy holiday for all Muslims - Eid al-Fitr!



The month of Ramadan is one of the greatest and holiest months encouraging the humankind to be kind and patient through spiritual self-perfecting.

Helping those in need is a tradition during this holiday.



Eid al-Fitr is the holiday of unity, it unites all Kazakhstanis living under one shanyrak in peace and accord.



Kazakhstan has been developing successfully and confidently for 25 years of independence thanks to these eternal values.



The Kazakh land hosts the Congresses of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions that greatly contribute to the development of the dialogue of civilizations.



Good deeds during Eid al-Fitr are the bright example of the fact that Islam is the religion of kindness, mercifulness and mutual help.



I wish every Kazakhstani family good health, prosperity and happiness!



Let there be unity and accord in our country!



Happy Eid al-Fitr!