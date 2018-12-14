President Nazarbayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Independence Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has extended his congratulations to all Kazakhstanis on the upcoming Independence Day, Kazinform reports.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate everybody on the Independence Day. This holiday is sacred to all Kazakhstanis," President Nazarbayev said while awarding state prizes in the Akorda presidential residence on Friday.



The President of Kazakhstan noted that over the years of independence ‘we've built a powerful nation'.



"27 years ago we've raised the standard of independence. Thanks to unity and accord we've become a prosperous state. This year we mark 20th anniversary of our capital city [Astana], which has turned into a symbol of independence," Nursultan Nazarbayev added.





The Head of State emphasized that independence has opened new horizons and unique opportunities for the development of new Kazakhstan.



"Following the path of progress, we've achieved impressive success in many walks of life and culture. We've created a strong and stable nation striving to join the world's 30 most developed states. These achievements have become possible thanks to efforts of all Kazakhstanis," the Kazakh leader said in conclusion.