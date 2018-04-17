  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President Nazarbayev discusses international agenda with Vladimir Putin

    20:39, 17 April 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    During the telephone talk, the heads of state discussed the most relevant issues of bilateral cooperation as well as the regional and international agenda, including the situation in Syria.

    The telephone talk was initiated by the Russian side.

    Tags:
    Akorda Presidential Residence Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan Syria President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!