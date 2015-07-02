President Nazarbayev expressed confidence that EEU and EU will certainly cooperate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In an interview with the republican TV channels President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said that the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union will certainly cooperate.

The Head of State expressed confidence that the current vicissitudes of sanctions between Russia and the West will soon be resolved. President noted that the Russian economy is essential for Europe. According to him, many countries have already shown interest in the establishment of free trade with the EEU. The President also stressed that the idea of the economic belt of the Silk Road is also in the spirit of Eurasianism.