ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev decreed to extend the borders of the Kazakh capital Astana, Kazinform has learnt from the president's press service.

By the decree #418 as of February 6, 2017, President Nazarbayev ordered to include part of Tselinogradskiy district of Akmola region with total area of 8,710 ha into the territory of Astana.



The decree becomes effective upon signing.