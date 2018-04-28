President Nazarbayev extends congratulations on Unity Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked people of Kazakhstan for showing consistent support to his policy, Kazinform reports.

"What we cherish the most is our stability and prosperity. I am confident that in the new historical stage we have all prerequisites to unite into a single nation and achieve the goals we have set," said Nursultan Nazarbayev, addressing the participants of the 26th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.



The Head of State especially stressed that unity of the people has always been and will be the main condition of modernized Kazakhstan.



"I would like to congratulate members of the Assembly and guests on the upcoming holiday - the Day of Unity observed on the 1st of May," said the Kazakh President, expressing gratitude for showing support to the policy he carries out.



"I am genuinely thankful! I wish you prosperity, peaceful sky, kindness and welfare to every family and home on this planet!" he added.