President Nazarbayev familiarizes with Medeu skating rink reconstruction

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has familiarized with the progress of reconstruction of the Medeu skating rink and the Shymbulak ski resort in Almaty city today, the Akorda's press service reports.

Akim (mayor) of the city Bauyrzhan Baibek reported to the President on the progress and results of the complex modernization of the ice skating rink and ski resort as well as how these facilities can be used in the future. He also briefed Nursultan Nazarbayev on the organization of the upcoming 2017 Winter Universiade.



Additionally, Nursultan Nazarbayev was informed of the further development of tourist cluster of Almaty city and Almaty region.



