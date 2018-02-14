President Nazarbayev, FM Abdrakhmanov discuss Ministry's future plans

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has received today Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov.

The meeting discussed the current activities of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, as well as the plans for the upcoming period, the Akorda press service reports.



President Nazarbayev emphasized the importance of the preparation of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) and the Summit of the Heads of the Caspian States.

In the context of the instructions given at the enlarged session of the Government, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the special role of the Foreign Office in terms of attracting foreign investment to the key sectors of the country's economy.

Upon the end of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions to Kairat Abdrakhmanov.