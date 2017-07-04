  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President Nazarbayev gives interview to Russian TV channel

    18:11, 04 July 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev gave an interview to Russia 24 TV Channel, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda's press service. 

    During the interview President Nazarbayev answered the questions about the history of construction of Astana city and the development of a green zone around the Kazakh capital.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev also touched upon the goals of Kazakhstan's peace mission and results of Kazakhstan's efforts on settlement of conflicts around the world.

    Additionally, the President of Kazakhstan dwelt upon the process of modernization of Kazakhstan's economy and outcomes of implementation of the industrial and infrastructural development program.

    Tags:
    Russia Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!