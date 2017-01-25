President Nazarbayev gives start to Unviersiade 2017 Torch Relay

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Universiade 2017 Torch Relay with the participation of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has kicked off in the Kazakh capital Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Torch Relay ceremony in Astana will be split into two parts. 60 people, including well-known athletes and public figures of Astana city will carry the torch a distance of 12km starting from the Nazarbayev University to the Baiterek Monument, and then travelling to the building of the Astana city administration on the right bank.



Kazakhstani boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov, who happens to be the 2013 World Champion, the 2014 Asian Games Champion and the Rio Olympics gold medalist, will be one of the torch bearers.







Boxer Vassiliy Levit, the 2009 Asian Champion, the WBS Champion and the Rio Olympics silver medalist, will also hold the flame on its journey around Astana.



Among other athletes who will join the Universiade 2017 Torch Relay there will be Kazakhstani kettlebell lifting champion Alibek Nauryzbaiuly, jiu-jitsu champion Moldir Mekenbayeva, chess player Dinara Saduakassova and hockey player Madiyar Ibraiybekov.







The torch will make stops in each regional center of the Republic of Kazakhstan. It will be carried a total distance of about 22,500km across Kazakhstan.



