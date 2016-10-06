President Nazarbayev greets participants of ‘Religions against terrorism' conference

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Today President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has greeted the participants of the International Research-to-Practice Conference "Religions against terrorism" which is underway at the People's Friendship University of Russia in Moscow.

The Kazakh President wished the participants fruitful discuss and constructive work in an address read out by deputy head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Baglan Mailybayev.



"Nowadays terrorist acts have turned into mass aggression against the entire humanity.



Fight against this evil is the cause of the entire global community. The most eminent and powerful public figures, religious leaders and parliamentarians should shoulder the responsibility for counterterrorism.



Unfortunately, there is no clear-cut solution to this problem. That is why we must augment our efforts to find the answer to this global threat.



I hope that the conference ‘Religions against terrorism" will give a special impulse to the development of a unique dialogue between politicians and religious leaders," President Nazarbayev noted in his address.



Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia Marat Tazhin also took the floor at the conference.



Participating in the conference are experts, scientists and cultural figures and religious leaders. They are expected to discuss the global threat of terrorism and possible countermeasures.

The conference organized in association with the Kazakh Embassy in Russia will consist of several panel sessions focusing mainly on counterterrorism and the dialogue between governments, religious organizations and the society in the sphere of counterterrorism and counter-extremism.