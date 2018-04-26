President Nazarbayev has telephone talk with Armenian counterpart

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a telephone conversation with his Armenian counterpart Armen Sarkissian, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the telephone talk, the heads of state exchanged views on the current domestic situation in Armenia.



Nursultan Nazarbayev wished peace and tranquility to the friendly people of Armenia and emphasized the importance of resolving the current crisis through the dialogue of all parties involved in accordance with the Constitution of Armenia and based on the rule of law.

The phone call was initiated by the Armenian side.