    President Nazarbayev has telephone talk with Uzbek counterpart

    17:11, 24 January 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan had a telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev today, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    President Nazarbayev extended his condolences to Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the occasion of tragedy that claimed lives of dozens of Uzbek people. It happened when a passenger bus caught fire on a highway in Aktobe region on January 18.

    Further on, the presidents discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the most pressing issues of regional and international agenda.

    In conclusion, Nazarbayev and Mirziyoyev touched upon the scheduled of upcoming meetings.

