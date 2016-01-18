  • kz
    President Nazarbayev held consultations on holding snap parliamentary elections

    16:27, 18 January 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held consultations with the chairman of the Majilis Kabibulla Dzhakupov and Prime Minister

    Karim Massimov. The meeting was also attended by head of the Presidential Administration Nurlan Nigmatulin, the press service of Akorda reported Monday.
    The President stressed that the initiative of Majilis deputies on holding parliamentary elections is widely discussed by expert community and the media.
    In turn, K.Dzhakupov emphasized that the main reason for this decision was the need of public consolidation as well as the timing of Majilis and maslikhats actions aimed at the implementation of reforms at all levels.

