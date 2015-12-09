President Nazarbayev held meeting on oil and gas sector development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting on oil and gas industry development.

According to the press service of Akorda, the roundtable was attended by Prime Minister Karim Massimov, Head of Presidential Administration Nurlan Nigmatullin, heads of agencies and organizations. The meeting in Akorda has discussed aspects of energy policy amid instability in hydrocarbons world prices. In addition, the sides have considered the issues of gas supply to the southern region of Kazakhstan, optimization of infrastructure development in the field of energy transportation. Following the talks Nursultan Nazarbayev has given a number of specific instructions.