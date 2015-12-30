President Nazarbayev holds meeting with members of Presidential Administration

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with members of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of Akorda informs.

The roundtable was also attended by Head of the Presidential Administration Nurlan Nigmatulin, Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova, Assistant to the President - Secretary of Security Council Nurlan Yermekbayev and heads of departments. The meeting discussed the results of activity of the Presidential Administration in 2015. The President congratulated those present on the upcoming New Year holiday and wished them good health, fruitful activity and well-being.