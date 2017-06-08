President Nazarbayev holds meeting with Pakistani PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State expressed his gratitude to Mr. Sharif for his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit and the opening of Astana EXPO-2017.





- I am grateful for your participation in the opening of the EXPO and the work of tomorrow's SCO summit. The process of accepting Pakistan into the organization has started here 12 years ago, and tomorrow it will be completed," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

He also stressed the importance of interstate cooperation and further development of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif in his turn noted Astana's transformation stressing the role of President Nazarbayev in the development of the new capital.





- A unique and amazing work was carried out on your part for the establishing of Astana. I admire the changes in Kazakh capital. It is your vision and leadership that led to the prosperity of this city and the whole country," said the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a number of topical issues of bilateral relations.