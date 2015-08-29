President Nazarbayev holds telephone conversation with Aidyn Aimbetov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During the talks Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that the upcoming A.Aimbetov's flight into space is a significant event that will give a new impetus to further development of Kazakhstan cosmonautics and strengthen the image of the country in the international arena, Akorda reported.

In turn, A.Aimbetov thanked the President for the trust and informed him about the readiness for the flight. At the end, the President of Kazakhstan wished the astronaut a successful mission to the ISS and implementation of the set tasks. Photo: voxpopuli.kz