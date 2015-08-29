  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President Nazarbayev holds telephone conversation with Aidyn Aimbetov

    14:56, 29 August 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During the talks Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that the upcoming A.Aimbetov's flight into space is a significant event that will give a new impetus to further development of Kazakhstan cosmonautics and strengthen the image of the country in the international arena, Akorda reported.

    In turn, A.Aimbetov thanked the President for the trust and informed him about the readiness for the flight. At the end, the President of Kazakhstan wished the astronaut a successful mission to the ISS and implementation of the set tasks. Photo: voxpopuli.kz

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Space exploration President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!