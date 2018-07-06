President Nazarbayev honored with ‘20 years of Astana' medal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A meeting dated to the 20th anniversary of Astana and birthday of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has been held in the Kazakh capital today, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Speakers of the Senate and Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Prime Minister, Secretary of State, head of the Presidential Administration, CEO of JSC "Samruk-Kazyna", akim (mayor) of Astana city and more officials came to the presidential residence to extend congratulations to the Head of State on the occasion of Astana's 20th anniversary and his birthday.



At the meeting Nursultan Nazarbayev was honored with the "20 years of Astana" medal. Participants of the meeting wished the President of Kazakhstan sound health, happiness and success in his responsible post.