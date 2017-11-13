President Nazarbayev honors Channel One Russia CEO with prestigious award

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has awarded CEO of Channel One Russia Konstantin Ernst with the Dostyk Order of the 2nd degree, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Ernst was honored with the prestigious decoration for his contribution to strengthening of friendship and cooperation and developing cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Russia.



The awarding ceremony took place at the end of the third session of the Astana Club in the Kazakh capital on Monday,