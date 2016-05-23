President Nazarbayev, IMF Chief Christine Lagarde to meet in Astana May 24

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Akorda press service informs of oncoming events with the participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

On May 24, the Head of State will meet with the International Monetary Fund Chief Christine Lagarde, who is arriving in Kazakhstan for participation in the IMF Regional Conference as part of the Astana Economic Forum 2016.

On May 26, the Head of State will meet with the members of the International Advisory Council for discussing the key areas of development of Kazakhstan economy, implementation of the governmental programs and use of the advantages of membership in the World Trade Organization as well as promotion of Kazakhstan’s initiatives at the international arena.

On May 26, the President will attend the 9th Astana Economic Forum during which he will meet the members of the Council on Management of the Astana International Financial Centre and Nobel Prize laureates and heads of international organizations.

The Presidential Council of Foreign Investors is expected to hold its regular meeting on May 27, during which N.Nazarbayev will meet with heads of major transnational companies.