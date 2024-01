ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Turkey on Wednesday evening, Kazinform has learnt from the official Twitter account of the Akorda's press service.

President Nazarbayev is in Turkey for an official visit.



Earlier it was reported that on September 13 Nursultan Nazarbayev will have a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.