President Nazarbayev inspects reconstructed streets in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has surveyed the reconstructed streets in Almaty city, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

During his working trip to Almaty, President Nazarbayev inspected Abay and Nursultan Nazarbayev avenues where pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure had been reconstructed and improved.



Almaty mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek briefed the Kazakh leader on the introduction of the urban design code in the city which will help shape the unique style of the megapolis.



Additionally, Nursultan Nazarbayev surveyed the 8.7-km long bus rapid transit corridor which had been recently put into operation in Timiryazev and Zhandossov streets.