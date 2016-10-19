President Nazarbayev instructs Government to work on grain exports issue

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev today, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Sagintayev reported to Nursultan Nazarbayev on the results of socioeconomic development of the republic over the first nine months of 2016 and the implementation of the key state programs.



The President underscored that Kazakhstan has everything in place to effectively implement all curent initiatives next year.



"First of all, the corresponding amendments were made to the budget. All necessary state programs were adopted. It is crucial to ensure gradual industrial and innovative development of the republic and assume measures in order to raise the wellbeing of the people within the framework of the Nurly Zhol program that includes the creation of effective transport and logistics infrastructure," the Head of State said.



In his report the Prime Minister noted positive dynamics in all basic indicators of socioeconomic development of the country.



Premier Sagintayev stressed that the instructions given by President Nazarbayev at the extended session of the Government on September 9, 2016 are implemented in timely manner. In particular, the Government made a decision to allot additional 481 billion tenge (KZT) to stimulate further development of Kazakhstan's economy.



He also reminded of the resumption of oil production at the Kashagan oilfield to the amount of 90,000 barrels per day.



Sagintayev told the Head of State that Government constantly monitors prices countrywide, especially food prices, heating season in the regions and timely commissioning of housing within the framework of the housing construction program.



Nursultan Nazarbayev was also briefed on the measures taken to further boost Kazakhstan's export potential.



In turn, the Kazakh leader emphasized that after the harvesting campaign came to an end, Kazakhstan needs to step up work on grain exports.



"Many grain exporting countries reaped record harvest this year and the competition at the market will be high. Earlier we concluded agreements on grain exports to a number of countries. It is necessary to determine the volume of grain exports within the framework of those agreements," President Nazarbayev said.



In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions to Prime Minister Sagintayev.