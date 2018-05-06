President Nazarbayev instructs mayor Baibek on Almaty development

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met on Sunday with akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda presidential residence.

After visiting sports, healthcare and other facilities of Almaty city, mayor Baibek briefed President Nazarbayev on dynamics of socioeconomic development of the city, implementation of key state programs and plans for the upcoming period.



"Almaty remains the biggest and most beautiful city of the country. That is why the city authorities should treat it with care and love. I see how the roads, schools and kindergartens are repaired, social infrastructure is getting better, new districts are created. This work should be continued," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



Wrapping up the meeting, the President gave a number of specific instructions to mayor Baibek on the development of Almaty city.