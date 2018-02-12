  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President Nazarbayev interviewed by China's CCTV

    16:59, 12 February 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan gave an interview to China's CCTV channel, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

    During the interview President Nazarbayev touched upon the bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and China as well as interaction within the framework of the Nurly Zhol and One Belt, One Road programs.

    The Kazakh President also highlighted Kazakhstan's priorities in the UN Security Council and shared his vision of the future of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

    In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed it is crucial to strengthen Astana-Beijing partnership in fight on terrorism and ensuring stability in the region.

    Tags:
    Akorda Presidential Residence Kazakhstan and China President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!