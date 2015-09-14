  • kz
    President Nazarbayev invited Tajik business into Kazakhstani industrial sector

    15:46, 14 September 2015
    Photo: None
    DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has urged Tajik businessmen to participate in Kazakhstan's industrial projects during his official visit to Dushanbe.

    Nazarbayev who had bilateral negotiations with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe on Monday said that Kazakhstan is shifting the emphasis from oil and gas sector to the industrial one and is trying to build alternative economy. "We would like to invite Tajik companies to participate in our industrial programs. For instance, Kazakhstan will construct at least 7,000 kilometers of highways and railways within the framework of the Nurly zhol program," President Nazarbayev noted. The Kazakh leader added that Kazakhstan is ready to open its transport infrastructure to Tajik partners so that they could export their products to Europe and other countries.

    Tajikistan Industry President of Kazakhstan Industrial and Innovation policy of Kazakhstan New Economic Policy 2015
