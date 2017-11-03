President Nazarbayev: It is necessary to modernize Nur Otan Party

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has announced the need to modernize the Nur Otan Party, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Head of State underscored that in present conditions of the global development the Party also faces monumental challenges.

"The discussion concerns the modernization of Nur Otan because the country is under modernization, and the economy and political forces must also be in line with it," he said opening the extended session of the Party's political council.

President Nazarbayev highlighted the Nur Otan's contribution to stabilizzation of the country's position, Kazakhstan's development, and improving the social situation of the population. According to him, the Party went through the parliamentary elections and righteously turned into Kazakhstan's major political force, becoming truly national party that represents various layers of the population.

"But we must not stop. As you know, this year we have started modernizing the economic, political, spiritual spheres of our society," Nursultan Nazarbayev added.