President Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan to upgrade its transport infrastructure

ASTANA. BURABAI - President Nursultan Nazarbayev talked about upcoming transit possibilities through the territory of Kazakhstan with the heads of delegations of the CIS member states in the resort village of Burabai on Friday.

"5,000 kilometers of motorways, new airports will be constructed in Kazakhstan in the upcoming 4 years. We also plan to reconstruct bridges and build residential housing, schools and hospitals. $14 billion will be allotted to this end," President Nursultan Nazarbayev revealed at the meeting. According to the Head of State, the World Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Asian Development Bank and other financial institutes will help Kazakhstan upgrade its transport infrastructure in the form of loans. "New infrastructure will offer new transit possibilities in Kazakhstan to our neighbors in Central Asia and Russia," President Nazarbayev added. At the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev suggested Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev extending the international transit corridor "Western Europe - Western China" through Saint Petersburg to Western Europe. The Kazakh President stressed that the corridor is of paramount importance for the region, since Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan are to join.