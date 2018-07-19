  • kz
    President Nazarbayev makes new appointment

    16:45, 19 July 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev decreed to appoint Kanat Shukunev as Deputy Head of the Department of Presidential Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Born in 1981, Mr. Shukunev is native of Tselinograd.

    He is a graduate of the Kazakh Academy of Labor and Social Relations, Turan-Astana University and the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

    Since June 2017 Mr. Shukunev has been serving as head of the akim's (governor) office of Akmola region.

