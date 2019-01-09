President Nazarbayev makes statement on evacuation of Kazakhstanis from Syria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Akorda press service has released a statement of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev on the end of the humanitarian evacuation of the nationals of Kazakhstan from Syria, Kazinform reports.

"47 citizens of Kazakhstan, including 30 children, were evacuated from Syria on January 6 as a result of the humanitarian operation carried out by Kazakhstan's law-enforcement agencies and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the statement reads.



According to the statement, those people were tricked to go to the crisis-torn country where they were held hostage by terrorists. The state assisted and cooperated evacuated women and children in all respects upon arrival to Kazakhstan. They will receive psychological assistance and medical treatment during the upcoming month.



In his statement President Nazarbayev also stressed that Kazakhstan had always supported its citizens despite their whereabouts. "Our key goal is to ensure security, protect integrity and unity of the state. We will continue the work on returning children who are held hostage against their will in the military zone," he added.