President Nazarbayev, mayor Baibek discuss Almaty's future

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with akim (mayor) of Almaty city Bauyrzhan Baibek, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

During the meeting that was held in the presidential residence in Almaty city, mayor Baibek reported to the Head of State on the steps taken for socioeconomic development of the city.



After underscoring Almaty's important role in the economy of the country, President Nazarbayev reminded that he constantly monitors the progress of its development.



"If the population of a city hits the mark of 2 million, it becomes economically self-supporting. It offers new opportunities and becomes the center of small and medium business. Such cities may create benefits and stimulate the country's development without mineral wealth," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



At the meeting, the President also drew attention of the mayor to the problems of gasification and environmental improvement of Almaty, adding that in the future residents of Almaty and Astana cities should switch to electric vehicles.



Mayor Baibek, in turn, briefed the Head of State on the beginning of construction of the Big Almaty Loop Highway, the project that had already attracted $1.5 billion in investments.



He stressed that the project will positively affect the environmental situation in the city and link Almaty's transport and logistics network with the Western Europe - Western China international corridor.



Utmost attention was also paid to relocation of industrial enterprises outside the city limits and the measures taken by the Almaty city administration to provide housing to socially vulnerable layers of the society.



Wrapping up the meeting, President Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions on Almaty's further development to its mayor.