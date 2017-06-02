  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    President Nazarbayev meets Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey

    13:52, 02 June 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey Tuğrul Türkeş today, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda' press service.

    Having noted that Kazakhstan and Turkey are fraternal nations, President Nazarbayev said that over 26 years of Kazakhstan's independence bilateral relations have grown and developed robustly in all areas of cooperation.

    The Turkish Deputy Prime Minister, in turn, thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for warm welcome and conveyed greetings from President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

    He said: "Ties between Turkey and Kazakhstan are deep-rooted. Turkey appreciates the fact that Kazakhstan plays active role in the activity of international organizations, including its non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council".

    Tags:
    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!