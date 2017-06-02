President Nazarbayev meets Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey Tuğrul Türkeş today, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda' press service.

Having noted that Kazakhstan and Turkey are fraternal nations, President Nazarbayev said that over 26 years of Kazakhstan's independence bilateral relations have grown and developed robustly in all areas of cooperation.



The Turkish Deputy Prime Minister, in turn, thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for warm welcome and conveyed greetings from President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.



He said: "Ties between Turkey and Kazakhstan are deep-rooted. Turkey appreciates the fact that Kazakhstan plays active role in the activity of international organizations, including its non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council".