President Nazarbayev meets with counterpart from Tatarstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov in the Akorda presidential residence today, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda's press service.

Cultural and economic cooperation between Astana and Kazan were in the spotlight of the meeting.



The Head of State congratulated Rustam Minnikhanov on the Russia Day having praised friendly relations between the two nations.



"We have warm relationship both with Russia and Tatarstan. Kazakhs and tatars are fraternal people and have good economic contacts. It is crucial to develop these and other economic ties, especially in the sphere of petroleum chemistry," Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the meeting.



The President of Tatarstan, in turn, told about his mission in Kazakhstan and shared his impressions after visiting newly constructed buildings in the Kazakh capital and Astana EXPO-2017 exhibition complex.



"Our exposition at EXPO has been unveiled today. Additionally, we've discussed prospects of cooperation with our colleagues from Kazakhstan. I am extremely impressed by the [Expo-2017] exhibition complex. We congratulate you on the opening of the international exhibition. I would also like to express gratitude for naming and unveiling a street named after Queen Söyembikä [in Astana]," President Minnikhanov said.







Nazarbayev and Minnikhanov also paid utmost attention to the implementation of infrastructural projects within the framework of the Western China - Western Europe international transit corridor and ways of stepping up Kazakhstan-Tatarstan transit and transport potential.



In conclusion, the President of Tatarstan presented the Order of Merit for the Republic of Tatarstan to Nursultan Nazarbayev and invited him to visit Tatarstan.